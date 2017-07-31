Horse had one of the best races in the history of Emerald Downs last year.

Defending champ Point Piper heads a list of 16 horses nominated for the Aug. 13 $200,000 Longacres Mile.

Point Piper rallied from 11 lengths back and won by 4¾ lengths last year and broke the 2003 track record in 1 minute, 32.90 seconds.

Also in the field are 4 year-olds Mach One Rules (wins in the Budweiser Stakes and the Mt. Rainier Stakes), Barkley (five Emerald Downs stakes wins) and Gold Rush Dancer (three stakes wins in California last year), who have had big wins recently.

Handicap weights will be announced Saturday with entries drawn Aug. 9.

Track and field

• Alyvia Brown, who runs for the Bellevue-based Cascade Striders club, won the gold medal in the 11-12 year old girls 1,500 at the USATF Junior Olympics at the University of Kansas. Brown won in 4:54.22. She was also second in the 800 in 2:19.72.

Football

• Eastern Washington had two players named to the FCS preseason All-America team. QB Gage Gubrud was named to the second team and DL Jay-Tee Tiuli was named to the third team.