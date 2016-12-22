Seems that 2016 was just a year of unbelievable events.

Hell didn’t freeze over when the Cubs finally won the World Series, but don’t gloat just yet.

Snow just fell on the Sahara Desert for the first time in 37 years.

NFL headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Cam fined $25K for breaking his helmet on flying defenders’ shoulder pads.”

• At Fark.com: “NFL announces the players who will try to skip the Pro Bowl.”

She do run-run

What, you think it’s easy going on a 100-mile run?

“Honestly, the first 60 miles were a lot of fun,” Stacy Dittmer told Manitoba’s Wheat City Journal after running Florida’s Daytona 100 in 24 hours, 7 minutes. “But it’s really that 70, 80 miles where you’re throwing up, you’re sick, you’re tired …”

Sports quiz

Which of the following is NOT a staple of Duke’s basketball playbook?

a) 1-4 set

b) 3-2 motion offense

c) trips formation

Old college try

DeVry University has agreed to pay $100 million over FTC claims that its ads misled prospective students.

Especially the part about winning last year’s Rose Bowl.

Five-ring circus

NBC says it will roll out the Olympic Channel on select cable and satellite systems next summer.

Apparently the peacock people still have a huge backlog of tape delays from the 1988, 1992 and 1996 Games that they haven’t shown yet.

Quote marks

• Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, on why he reserves postgame awards for only milestone efforts like Le’Veon Bell’s 236 rushing yards or Chris Boswell’s six field goals: “I don’t like handing out game balls like breath mints.”

• Kacy Sager, at her father Craig’s memorial service, on the beloved broadcaster outliving his original two-week terminal-cancer diagnosis by 17½ months: “He beat the spread.”

• Ravens receiver Steve Smith Sr., to ESPN.com, on the Steelers-Ravens rivalry: “Professional hatred. Our fans hate them, their fans hate us. You know … it’s a great divorce.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the Dec. 24 Rams-49ers matchup: Aren’t Americans supposed to wait until Christmas Day for a traditional turkey?

Mr. Perfect

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was randomly chosen to take a drug test after his record performance against the Bengals last Sunday, making it a 7-for-7 day.

As in, 6 for 6 on field goals and 1 for 1 on hitting the specimen cup.