Gabby Williams scored a career-high 26 points and Napheesa Collier added 18 to help the top-ranked Huskies beat No. 6 South Carolina 66-55 on Monday night.

STORRS, Conn. – Add 100 consecutive victories to the UConn Huskies’ long list of milestones in women’s basketball.

Given the team’s glitzier numbers linked to national championships — 11 titles and counting — it might seem ho-hum, with no added significance. Coach Geno Auriemma’s squad already owns the longest winning streak in Division I hoops history. Connecticut surpassed its own record of 90 consecutive victories earlier this season.

“I hope we can focus on the season and what’s coming up next and whatever’s in store for this team,” Auriemma said. “Let’s get it over with and move on to the next thing, which is more important in the big scheme of things for these players anyway. This 100-win streak isn’t theirs, but if they win a national championship that’s all theirs. That means a lot more, if we’re able to do that down the road.”

Getting No. 100 was a little tougher than many of the previous 99, which UConn won by an average 38.7 points. Gabby Williams scored a career-high 26 points and Napheesa Collier added 18 to help the top-ranked Huskies beat No. 6 South Carolina 66-55 on Monday night.

The sellout crowd of 10,167 included past UConn greats and WNBA Storm players Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart. Stewart played a major role in the first 75 victories of this streak.

“They carried the torch across the finish line to 100,” Auriemma said of this season’s team. “If it’s a relay, they took the last baton to 100. If we win a national championship, it’s all theirs. I want to focus on trying to do that instead of worrying about the other stuff.”

The Huskies (25-0) had to work for this victory. South Carolina (21-3) used its stellar interior game of A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates to take a 29-28 advantage late in the first half. The Huskies responded by scoring the final seven points before the break. Collier and Williams had all of them, including a steal and layup by Collier with three seconds left that made the score 35-29.

“They are opportunistic,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “They wait for you to make the mistakes and don’t foul a whole lot. … You have to execute it for 40 minutes. If you don’t, they’ll make you pay.”

South Carolina cut its deficit to 40-37 midway through the third quarter, but Williams had consecutive layups to start an 11-2 run to close the period and basically seal the outcome.

“We just tried to stay poised and keep our composure, and just be more confident than the other team,” Williams said.

After the game ended, fake hundred-dollar bills dropped from the roof of the arena with Auriemma’s face on them. The student section spelled out 100.

Auriemma never thought his team would come close to reaching the century mark, let alone surpass the previous mark set by the Huskies from 2008-10. The Hall of Fame coach set up the toughest nonconference schedule in the country, playing five of the top eight teams in the AP poll before Monday, including road games at No. 2 Maryland, No. 4 Florida State and No. 7 Notre Dame.

Of the 100 games in the streak, 59 were decided by more than 40 points. Two (Florida State and Maryland) were fewer than 10-point victories.

Note

• For the second time in eight days, Texas got a big road victories against a top-five team. The eighth-ranked Longhorns rallied from 15 points down in the third quarter to defeat No. 4 Florida State 92-88 in double overtime.

Texas, which defeated then-No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 6, improved to 21-4 and has won 19 straight, which is the second-longest winning streak in Division I.