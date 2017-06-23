LSU’s Alex Lange limited Oregon State to two hits over 71/3 innings in an effort that carried the Tigers to a 3-1 victory and ended the Beavers’ 23-game winning streak. The teams meet again Saturday, with the winner reaching the best-of-3 final.

OMAHA, Neb. – With a wave of his cap to Louisiana State baseball fans, Alex Lange disappeared into the dugout after what might have been his last outing as a collegian.

It was one of his best.

The Chicago Cubs’ first-round draft pick limited top-seeded Oregon State to two hits over 71/3 innings in a performance Friday that carried the Tigers to a 3-1 victory and ended the Beavers’ 23-game winning streak.

It also set up a winner-take-all Bracket 1 showdown at the College World Series at noon PDT Saturday, with the winner going to the best-of-three final that begins Monday.

Texas Christian, which routed Florida 9-2 on Friday, will face the Gators again at 5 p.m. PDT Saturday and the winner advances to face Oregon State or LSU.

Lange (10-5) won a CWS elimination game for the second time in his career.

The fourth-seeded Tigers (51-18) avenged Monday’s 13-1 loss to the Beavers (56-5) and became the first team to knock them off since USC on April 29.

They did all of their scoring against national wins leader Jake Thompson (14-1).

Max Engelbrekt, a graduate of Bishop Blanchet High in Seattle, relieved in the seventh, not long after Josh Smith hit Thompson’s first pitch of the inning into the right-field seats for a two-run lead.

Oregon State was still stinging after the game from a call in the third inning when, with runners on first and second, Steven Kwan sliced a ball down the left-field line that bounced off the wall and was ruled foul. Television replays indicated it was a fair ball.

Beavers coach Pat Casey said by the time someone on his staff told him to ask for a video review, the next pitch had been thrown, closing his window of opportunity.

Casey was quoted in The Oregonian as saying: “That’s on me. I should have asked for a review.”

NCAA national coordinator of umpires George Drouches said through an NCAA spokesman that crew chief Danny Collins should have called for a video review.

Kwan ended up popping out before Lange walked two straight to force in a run.

Had the ball Kwan hit been ruled fair, Casey said, “I do believe that it certainly would have changed that inning, that’s for sure.”

Oregon State will start Drew Rasmussen (3-0), a first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays, against LSU’s Caleb Gilbert (6-1) on Saturday. Rasmussen, who is from Spokane, returned from Tommy John surgery in April.

Since losing five straight from May 6 to May 13 last year, Oregon State has a 62-6 record and has not lost consecutive games.

“We believe in ourselves, and we’re still 56-5 or whatever we are,” Casey said.