Christian Pulisic rescued the United States with a pair of second-half goals, and the Americans beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — After sliding to score a goal with his left foot, Christian Pulisic got back up, raced for a corner and glided across the grass on both knees.

Just a teenager showing exuberance.

Pulisic rescued the United States with a pair of second-half goals, and the Americans beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 on Thursday night to move into third place at the halfway point in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

Pulisic, an 18-year-old phenom from Hershey, Pa., ended a frustrating start for the U.S. offense with a goal in the 52nd minute, then added another in the 62nd.

“They were tough in the first half, definitely,” Pulisic explained. “They had a lot of guys behind the ball and we couldn’t work our way through them. Once we got the first one, it kind of opened up.”

Pulisic made his international debut 15 months ago and has seven goals and five assists in 15 appearances, including four goals and three assists in his past four contests. He has scored or assisted on seven of the past eight American goals.

“He’s having fun,” U.S. coach Bruce Arena said. “He’s a natural for the game. He sees the game very well.”

After crashing to an 0-2 start in the hexagonal of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, the U.S. is back among the top three, which earn berths at next year’s tournament in Russia. Mexico leads with 13 points, followed by Costa Rica (eight), the U.S. (seven), Panama (six), Honduras (four) and Trinidad (three).

The fourth-place team advances to a playoff against Asia’s No. 5 nation.

The Americans have three wins and three draws since Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann as coach in November. The team’s biggest test in Arena’s second stint comes Sunday at Mexico.

Former Sounder DeAndre Yedlin assisted on the first goal. Current Sounder forward Clint Dempsey played the first 61 minutes, while teammate Jordan Morris did not see action.

U.S. women win

GÖTEBORG, Sweden — Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly.

A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goa.

Alyssa Naeher got the shutout, with lots of help from Allie Long. Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe was a late substitute for the U.S.

Note

• The Saudi Arabian Football Federation apologized for “any offense caused” after its players declined to participate in a minute’s silence in memory of last weekend’s deadly attacks in London before the start of a World Cup qualifying match against Australia in Adelaide.