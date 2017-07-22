The Team Sky cyclist’s cool ride in a high-pressure time trial in heat-baked Marseille means he is getting closer to joining the record holders who have five Tour championships. The 21-stage race ends Sunday in Paris.

MARSEILLE, France – Chris Froome of Britain stands on the doorstep of the Tour de France’s greatest champions.

Virtually sewing up his fourth Tour crown with a cool ride in a high-pressure time trial in heat-baked Marseille on Saturday means the Team Sky rider is getting closer to joining the record holders who have five.

Froome’s likely winning margin in this Tour, 54 seconds over Rigoberto Uran of Colombia going into Sunday’s mostly processional final stage that ends in Paris, is narrower than Froome’s victories in 2013, 2015 and 2016. If the time holds, it will be the first time he has won by less than one minute.

Over the three weeks, Froome, 32, executed fewer of his trademark devastating accelerations in the high mountains. He ran out of gas and temporarily lost the race lead on a super-steep climb in the Pyrenees. He didn’t win any of the 20 stages before Sunday’s Stage 21, which is traditionally a peaceful ride with only the sprinters dashing for the line at the end, for the bragging right of winning the stage on the Champs-Elysees.

But Froome at 90 or 95 percent of his previous best still proved talented enough. He can start thinking of a fifth title — and of joining the company of Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain. They have been the joint leaders since Lance Armstrong’s string of seven doping-assisted victories was expunged from the history of the Tour.