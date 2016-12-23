Zach LaVine, a Bothell High School graduate, scored a career-high 40 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 109-105 loss to Sacramento. LaVine made 13 of 21 shots from the field.

Zach LaVine, a Bothell High School graduate, scored a career-high 40 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 109-105 loss to Sacramento on Friday night.

LaVine made 13 of 21 shots from the field, connecting on seven three-point shots (tying a career best) from 12 attempts. He made all seven of his free throws.

LaVine scored 19 points in the second quarter for host Minnesota (9-20), which was outscored 31-20 in the fourth quarter.

DeMarcus Cousins led Sacramento with 32 points.

“Every time you lose it’s discouraging because, for us, we’ve been in a chance to win almost every game,” LaVine said. “It’s annoying, but you just have to have thick skin and move on to the next one.”

• Russell Westbrook had his 14th triple-double of the season and his third straight 40-point game, finishing with 45 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-112 victory over the host Boston Celtics.

Oklahoma City rookie Domantas Sabonis, a former Gonzaga player, scored a career-high 20 points.

Former Washington Huskies standout Isaiah Thomas had 34 points and 10 assists for the Celtics.

• Defending champion Cleveland and Golden State meet Sunday in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals; both won Friday.

Draymond Green made a tiebreaking dunk with 1:31 left and Kevin Durant overcame foul trouble to score 32 points, lifting visiting Golden State past Detroit 119-113.

Cleveland had an easier time, leading by 46 points in the third quarter of a 119-99 rout of visiting Brooklyn. But the Cavaliers will be without guard J.R. Smith for at least three months; he had surgery on his fractured right thumb.

The Columbus Blue Jackets gave their fans quite a gift two days before Christmas — a 12-game winning streak and the best record in the league.

Columbus defeated the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens 2-1 to improve to 23-5-4 — the best start in franchise history.

Montreal outshot Columbus 37-24.

• Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano scored twice in the second period to lead the Flames over the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-1.

Nikita Tryamkin scored his first goal of the season for the Canucks (14-18-3).

Petra Kvitova says she is determined to play again — no matter what that involves after a knife-wielding intruder attacked her inside her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic, and injured her playing hand.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was released from a hospital, three days after surgery. With a big bandage covering her left hand and forearm, Kvitova said she was told by the surgeon who operated on her that her recovery is “looking good and without complications.”

Kvitova, 26, said, “Yesterday morning during a session (with) the doctor, I was able to move the fingers on my left hand which I think … was the greatest Christmas present I could have wished for.”

Kvitova has damage to the tendons in her left hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves. Doctors estimate it will take her about six months to return.

• American Madison Keys, ranked No. 8 in the world, will miss the Australian Open as she recovers from wrist surgery.

• The No. 23 USC men’s basketball team edged Wyoming 94-92 in overtime in the title game of the Las Vegas Classic, rising to 13-0 — its best start since the 1970-71 team won its first 16 games.

USC’s Jordan McLaughlin drove and made a left-handed layup with 4.5 seconds left in overtime, giving him 22 points.

• Outfielder Ender Inciarte, 26, avoided a salary-arbitration hearing with the Atlanta Braves, agreeing to a $30.525 million, five-year contract.

The deal covers four years of arbitration eligibility and one year of free agency, and gives Atlanta a club option for 2022.

“We feel that he’s the best defensive center fielder in baseball and one of the best leadoff hitters in the game,” Braves general manager John Coppolella said of Inciarte, who hit .226 before the All-Star break and .341 in the second half of the season.