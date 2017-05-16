Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz is listed as the top choice in several mock drafts. The NBA draft is June 22.

NEW YORK – The Celtics won by beating out the Lakers, giving the draft lottery an old NBA Finals feel.

Yet, obvious by Magic Johnson’s smile, the bitter rivals were both celebrating.

The Celtics won the lottery Tuesday to continue another amazing basketball springtime in Boston, capitalizing on a trade they made with the Brooklyn Nets four years ago.

A night after winning Game 7 against the Washington Wizards to secure an Eastern Conference finals matchup with Cleveland, the Celtics cashed in their 25 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick in the June 22 draft.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Wyc Grousbeck, a Celtics owner who represented the franchise on stage.

The Lakers, who had the third-worst record in the league this season, moved up one spot to second to hold onto their pick. They would have had to trade it to Philadelphia if it fell outside the top three.

“When (deputy commissioner Mark Tatum) called out No. 4 and he said it wasn’t us, I said ‘Um, that’s it, that’s all I care about,’ ” said Johnson, a Hall of Fame player who is in his first year as Lakers president. “I didn’t know where we were going to land from there, but I was like, ‘OK, I can breathe now.’ ”

The Celtics finished dismantling the team that beat the Lakers to win the 2008 NBA title when they traded Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to Brooklyn on the night of the 2013 draft. Boston acquired the Nets’ 2014, 2016 and 2018 first-round picks, as well as the rights to swap in 2017.

The timing was perfect for the Celtics, as Brooklyn finished with the worst record in the league.

Philadelphia will pick third, while Phoenix fell two spots and has the No. 4 choice in the first round.

The draft is considered a solid one, including point guards such as Markelle Fultz of Washington, Lonzo Ball of UCLA and De’Aaron Fox of Kentucky. Top prospects at forward include Jayson Tatum of Duke and Josh Jackson of Kansas.

Fultz, who played with the Huskies for one season, is listed as the No. 1 pick in multiple mock drafts.

The Celtics were going to be in prime position no matter how the pingpong balls bounced in a hotel ballroom Tuesday. They were guaranteed no worse than the No. 4 pick to add to a team that had the best record in the Eastern Conference this season behind All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, a former UW Husky.

“It’s two completely different situations: One is a lot about the future, and one is in the present,” Celtics president Danny Ainge said. “This team is a lot of fun to be around this year.”

Boston’s victory made it three straight years the team with the best odds has won the lottery, after going the previous decade without a victory. Minnesota snapped that streak by getting eventual Rookie of the Year Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015 and Philadelphia emerged with Ben Simmons last season.

The Lakers beat the odds to move up. They had a 53 percent chance of falling out of the top three, which would have triggered a trade of the pick as remaining payment of their acquisition of Steve Nash in 2012.

The Sacramento Kings will have the fifth and 10th picks in the first round.