PULLMAN – The Washington State women trailed by 12 points in the fourth quarter and rallied to force overtime before losing 77-73 to Boise State on Sunday.
Brooke Pahukoa, who is from Lake Stevens, scored a game-high 24 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Boise State (7-0). She is a daughter of Jeff Pahukoa, a former Washington Huskies and NFL offensive lineman.
Pahukoa is among seven players on Boise State’s roster of 15 who graduated from a Washington high school.
Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said, “When it’s a close game, our kids rise up and make plays, and I think we did that tonight.”
Chanelle Molina and Borislava Hristova scored 13 points each for WSU (5-3), which has two overtime losses.
Louise Brown, the Cougars’ leading rebounder and second-leading scorer, didn’t play because of an injury.
WSU coach June Daugherty was Boise State’s coach from 1989 to 1996.
• Arizona State made 13 of 14 shots from the field in the fourth quarter to charge past No. 19 Florida 69-63 and win the ASU Classic.
Sophie Brunner had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun Devils (5-2).
• Ranked Pac-12 women’s teams posted comfortable victories, as No. 10 UCLA beat Hawaii 72-49 after leading 21-3 at the end of the first quarter and No. 11 Stanford cruised past UC Davis 68-42. Stanford’s Erica McCall had 17 points and a season-high 13 rebounds.
• In other games involving a Pac-12 women’s team, Oregon overwhelmed Vanguard 95-55; Arizona beat New Mexico State 74-63; and California defeated Nebraska 86-65.
• All of the women’s teams ranked in the Associated Press top five played and four won decisively. The exception was No. 3 South Carolina, which lost 74-63 at Duke.
Rebecca Greenwell led Duke with 29 points.
