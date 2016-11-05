Arrogate, the youngest horse in the field, beat California Chrome by a half-length to win the $5,520,345 Breeders’ Cup Classic before a crowd of 72,811 at Santa Anita. Trainer Bob Baffert has sent out the last three Classic winners.

ARCADIA, Calif. – California Chrome was cruising on the lead, looking every inch the lauded veteran ready to polish his résumé with another Grade I victory. In pursuit was Arrogate, the youngest horse in the field of nine, brilliant but relatively inexperienced.

In a thrilling finish to Breeders’ Cup weekend, horse racing’s newest star emerged.

Arrogate chased California Chrome, the 9-to-10 favorite, through the stretch, leaving the rest of the field in the dust. The highly anticipated showdown was on.

Arrogate, a 3-year-old colt ridden by Mike Smith, beat 5-year-old California Chrome by a half-length in the $5,520,345 Breeders’ Cup Classic before a crowd of 72,811 on Saturday at Santa Anita.

Arrogate, who returned $5.40 on a $2 win bet, was making his sixth career start. It was the 25th race for California Chrome, the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner.

Trainer Bob Baffert, who won the Classic for the third straight year, didn’t expect this victory when the horses were in the stretch.

“I thought there was no way,” Baffert said. “California Chrome is a great horse. I didn’t think we could run him down. I thought he (Arrogate) would get second. I’m thinking, ‘At least he showed up.’ But then I saw Mike getting down on him, and that big stride of his.

“That was an incredible race by two incredible horses.”

Arrogate got time off after a 13½-length romp in the Aug. 27 Travers at Saratoga in New York. He has won five races in a row and covered 1¼ miles in the Classic in 2 minutes, 0.11 seconds.

Smith won three races during the two-day Breeders’ Cup, increasing his record total to 25. He gave the credit for the last one to Arrogate.

“He was relentless, this horse,” Smith said. “He never stops. He’s got some stamina.”

California Chrome set an unchallenged pace, leading by 1½ lengths after running a mile in 1:35.72.

“I was all by myself in the front and thought I could save something for the very end,” jockey Victor Espinoza said. “Thinking back, I should have just let him run early, but he ran great.”

California Chrome’s trainer, 79-year-old Art Sherman, said, “You saw two champions run. What can I say? We got outrun . . . No excuses. He ran his eyeballs out.”

Notes

• Baffert sent out Bayern to win the 2014 Classic and took last year’s Classic with Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

• The two-day attendance total of 118,484 was the highest in the 33-year history of the Breeders’ Cup, which started as a one-day event.

• The biggest upset was posted by Champagne Room ($69.20 to win) in the Juvenile Fillies.