Antron Brown comes into Pacific Raceways in Kent this weekend second in the points race behind Steve Torrence.

Antron Brown is racing toward the historical giants of his sport. Don’t be surprised if he towers over them all by the time he finishes his driving career.

A three-time overall and two-time defending Top Fuel world champion, Brown is in position this season to add championship No. 4 to his illustrious résumé. He comes into the 30th annual NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent this weekend second in the points race behind Steve Torrence.

The only African-American to win a major motorsports championship last year, it says something about Brown that he thinks that says more about his sport than it does about his ability to control a 10,000-horse power race car traveling at more than 330 mph.

Drag racing What: 30th annual NHRA Northwest Nationals. This is the 16th of 24 events with three races to go before the Top 10 qualify for the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Where: Pacific Raceways in Kent. The track is located 10 miles east of Interstate 5 off Highway 18. When: Qualifying begins Friday with sessions at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday with sessions at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The championship eliminations begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday. TV: FS1 will televise one hour of live qualifying on Friday and Saturday and three hours of live coverage beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets: Call (800) 884-NHRA (6472) or they can be purchased online at www.nhra.com/tickets. 2016 winners: Antron Brown in Top Fuel, Ron Capps in Funny Car, Aaron Strong in Pro Stock.

“Our sport has been so diverse for so many years,” Brown said. “When you look at people in our sport from Shirley Muldowney to Kenny Bernstein, who opened their pits to so many people, our sport has always been a sport of hope. That’s what I call it because of all the access. It allowed kids like me to dream and I’m living that dream now.”

Brown has a remarkable record of 438-117 in Top Fuel, a winning percentage of 71.2 in side-by-side racing. Compare that to eight-time world champion and current Don Schumacher Racing teammate Tony Schumacher at 67.7 percent or even the great 16-time world Funny Car champion John Force at 69.6 percent.

Of course, what makes Brown’s numbers even more remarkable is that the competition and fields today are so much stronger than they’ve ever been.

“When I first started racing you had to go through Tony Schumacher to win a championship,” Brown said. “I’ve always felt a rivalry with him. Back then there were two, maybe three cars that could win. Now we have so many great cars out here. You look at the top 10 cars, any one of them can win on any given Sunday. Look at the top eight and all could win a world championship.”

Brown, who drives the Matco Tools/Toyota dragster, sits fourth all-time in race wins among Top Fuel drivers. Schumacher has 83 wins in 21 seasons (including one this season), Larry Dixon has 62 in a career that started in 1995 and Joe Amato had 52 in 19 seasons. Brown, in only 10 seasons, has 48.

At 41, he has plenty of time. In the last five seasons, Brown may well be the most dominant driver in American motorsports. Over that span he has 33 wins, more than double any other driver.

Brown began his career as a motorcycle racer, winning 16 times between 1998 and 2007 before making the switch to Top Fuel dragsters. “I’ll race just about anything,” Brown said. “Let’s go.”

Brown has three race wins this season, but it’s his remarkable consistency that puts him only 75 points behind Torrence —1,369 to 1,294 — who has six wins.

“We’ve been to the finals more than half these races and that’s why we’re doing so well in the points,” Brown said. “To win one world championship is hard enough to win. To win three in a row you, put yourself in some special company. To win one more would be huge. We never worry about what we’ve done in the past. Our entire team is always looking ahead, what we can do to give us the best chance to win another world championship.”

To do that, he only needs do what he has his entire career. Qualify and win rounds. Brown, who holds the track record at Pacific Raceways with a 3.685 in 2016, won his second Northwest Nationals title last season. After a light, persistent rain canceled the championship round, Brown beat Torrence in Brainerd, Minn., a win that included a 14-day wait and more than 1,500 miles to complete.