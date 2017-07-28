Andrew Tate, driving the U9 Les Schwab Tires, turned in the top time in qualifying Friday as the Columbia Cup unlimited hydroplane regatta began in the Tri-Cities.

Tate bested defending national points champion Jimmy Shane in the U1 Miss HomeStreet Bank, and J. Michael Kelly in the U12 Graham Trucking.

A violation negated Tate’s run of 162.925 mph, leaving him with a 160.702, which still topped the field. Shane was right behind with a 157.114, followed by Kelly (154.713), Jimmy King (154.091, U3 Grigg’s Presents The Miss Ace Hardware), Tom Thompson (153.885, U11 DiJulio Presents J&D’s) and Brian Perkins (153.560, U21 PayneWest Insurance).

Qualifying continues Saturday with the finals on Sunday.

Women’s tennis

Skyline High’s Alexandra Brazier, headed for Washington State, earned a $10,000 scholarship from the USTA Foundation.

