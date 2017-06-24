Jimmy Spithill skippered two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA to its first victory of the regatta, taking a thriller in Race 6 to earn a split Saturday and slow the momentum of Emirates Team New Zealand.

HAMILTON, Bermuda – Skipper Jimmy Spithill has his some of his swagger back, meaning it’s game on in the America’s Cup on the Great Sound.

It seemingly doesn’t matter to Spithill that Oracle merely cut Team New Zealand’s lead to 4-1 in the first-to-seven regatta. Team New Zealand has won five races, but began with a negative point because Oracle won the qualifiers.

Races 7 and 8 are on Sunday.

Until the sixth race, the American squad, owned by software tycoon Larry Ellison and crewed mostly by Australians, had been humbled by the underfunded Kiwis and their fast 50-foot, foiling catamaran helmed by America’s Cup rookie Peter Burling.

Spithill has been here before. In 2013, Oracle trailed Team New Zealand 8-1 on San Francisco Bay before winning eight straight races to complete one of the greatest comebacks in sports.

Spithill said his crew had seen the Kiwis taking a few days off last week. But Oracle sailed on every day of the break — Spithill injured his right wrist when he took a tumble on board Friday — and its shore team worked long hours at night.

“Now we’ve got confidence,” Spithill said.

Spithill, 37, said Oracle made too many changes to the boat to mention.

“We changed everything,” he said.