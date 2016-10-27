Pete Kostelnick, 29, of Lincoln, Neb., ran 3,100 miles from San Francisco to New York City in 42 days, 8 hours, 34 minutes, nearly four days better than the record.

Talk about taking the scenic route.

Pete Kostelnick, 29, of Lincoln, Neb., completed the 3,100-mile cross-country run from San Francisco to New York City on Monday in a record, 42 days, 8 hours, 34 minutes — shattering the 36-year-old mark by nearly four days.

Kostelnick would have done it even faster, running filberts say, but he had to pit seven times for new sneakers.

Headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Colts release Luck into wild in hopes he’ll find better life.”

• At Fark.com: “Regardless of who wins the World Series, hell will freeze over.”

Red-carded

SowetanLive.co.za reported that striker Tokelo Rantie got booted from South Africa’s national soccer team for passing gas in the direction of manager Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba.

Somewhere, the late Margaret Mitchell is smiling.

All for knot

Fans agog that the Seahawks and Cardinals could somehow play to a 6-6 tie have obviously never seen Major League Soccer.

Of the 340 MLS games played this season, about 31.5 percent — 107 — ended in a draw.

Heads up

Auburn University announced that it will put a statue of Charles Barkley outside its basketball arena.

In a related story, pigeon-coop sales are suddenly skyrocketing in Tuscaloosa.

Quote marks

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after a self-driving Uber truck delivered a shipment of 2,000 cases of Budweiser in Colorado: “Apparently they got the idea by watching ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ in reverse.”

• TBS’s Conan O’Brien, after a Rhode Island youth football team of 13- and 14-year-olds got kicked out of its league for sneaking a grown man into its lineup: “On the bright side, Tim Tebow scored 12 touchdowns.”

• Anonymous parent, to WPRO Radio, on how the aforementioned impostor was unmasked: “We noticed his arm tattoos, facial hair — not like a normal eighth-grade student.”

• 105-year-old Cubs fan Ray Styrlund of East Moline, Ill., to WQAD-TV, when asked if the Cubs will win this year’s World Series: “They better. I’m not going to wait another 100 years.”

Uplifting thought

Lifting weights can lead to better brain function, according to a study at the University of Sydney.

So maybe getting called a dumbbell isn’t such a bad thing after all.