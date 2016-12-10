Coach Mark Few was looking for a hard-nosed opponent to schedule at home in December to toughen up his eighth-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team. Akron complied and had a 34-31 rebounding edge, but lost the game 61-43.
SPOKANE – Coach Mark Few was looking for a hard-nosed opponent to schedule at home in December to toughen up his No. 8 Gonzaga team.
He found one in Akron.
The Zips gave Gonzaga all it could handle before a late surge lifted the Zags to a 61-43 victory Saturday night.
“Akron is a heck of a program,” Few said. “They push you to the limit physically. We had to grind that one out.”
Akron (7-3) had a 34-31 rebounding advantage.
Przemek Karnowski scored 14 points for Gonzaga (10-0), which has won 10 straight to open the season for the first time since joining NCAA Division I in 1958.
Few was not overly impressed by the streak.
“I live for the next game,” he said. “I don’t spend a lot of time looking back.”
But Few allowed he felt “good” about Gonzaga’s record.
“I’m looking forward to getting better,” he said.
