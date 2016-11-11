Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski missed almost all of last basketball season with a back injury, but he showed few signs of rust as he scored 14 points in the 14th-ranked Zags’ 92-69 victory over Utah Valley in the opener for both teams.

SPOKANE – Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski missed almost all of last season with a back injury, but he showed few signs of rust as he scored 14 points in the 14th-ranked Zags’ 92-69 victory over Utah Valley on Friday night.

“I haven’t been playing for so long,” said Karnowski, who was 7 of 10 from the field and had seven rebounds in the opener for both schools. “I’m excited to be out there. It’s a great start for the season. Everyone contributed.”

Silas Melson scored 17 points, Jordan Mathews had 16 and Washington transfer Nigel Williams-Goss added 14 points and six assists for Gonzaga, which was 28-8 last season and advanced to the round of 16 in the NCAA tournament.

Melson added four assists and two steals.

“He was great for us,” Karnowski said. “You will see him rise and shine this season.”

Mathews is one of four transfers playing for the Zags, who lost Domantas Sabonis and Kyle Wiltjer to the NBA after last season.

“I can score the basketball,” said Mathews, who made four three-pointers. “That’s what Coach (Mark Few) wants me to do.”

Conner Toolson scored 19 points for Utah Valley.

“They are a hard team to play against; this is a hard venue,” Wolverines coach Mark Pope said.

Pope, a graduate of Newport High School in Bellevue, played college ball at Washington and Kentucky before advancing to the NBA.