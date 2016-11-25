Josh Perkins scored 18 points as the 11th-ranked Gonzaga men beat Florida 77-72 in a semifinal game at the AdvoCare Invitational. The Zags will play No. 21 Iowa State for the tournament title Sunday.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Josh Perkins scored 18 points and Silas Melson scored 10 of his 12 during a second-half rally as the 11th-ranked Gonzaga men beat Florida 77-72 on Friday night in a semifinal game at the AdvoCare Invitational.

After his team fell behind by 11 points in the opening half, Melson made two threes during a 15-2 run that put Gonzaga ahead 68-59 with 5½ minutes left. He connected on two free throws with 22.9 seconds remaining to make the score 76-70.

The Zags (5-0) got 16 points from Johnathan Williams, while Nigel Williams-Goss added 14.

Gonzaga plays 21st-ranked Iowa State (5-0) for the tournament title Sunday.

Devin Robinson led Florida (5-1) with 18 points. Robinson scored 13 points, including Florida’s first nine, as the Gators went up 37-32 at halftime.

Butler beats Arizona

LAS VEGAS – Kelan Martin scored 16 points, while Andrew Chrabascz had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Butler to a 69-65 victory over No. 8 Arizona in the championship game of the Continental Las Vegas Invitational.

Avery Woodson contributed 13 points for the Bulldogs (6-0), who went on an 8-0 run after trailing 63-58.

Chrabascz was voted MVP of the tournament.

Lauri Markkanen and Kobi Simmons led Arizona (5-1) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Wildcats, who fell behind by as many as nine points with 14 minutes to play, used a 17-2 run to seemingly take control of the game.

USC stays perfect

LOS ANGELES – Bennie Boatwright scored a season-high 17 points and De’Anthony Melton added 15 to lead USC to a 78-73 victory over Southern Methodist.

Boatwright made 4 of 7 three-pointers and Jonah Mathews scored 14 points for the Trojans (5-0).

Melton scored nine points during a 19-4 flurry — capped by Melton’s three — that gave USC a 51-41 lead with 10:56 to play.

• Dorian Pickens made a tiebreaking three-pointer with three seconds to play and Stanford (5-1) beat Indiana State 65-62 in the consolation round of the AdvoCare Invitational on Friday.

• Charlie Moore had 18 points and host California (3-1) beat Wyoming 71-61 after squandering much of a 22-point second-half lead. Moore, who scored a Cal freshman-record 38 points in his second college game, reeled off 12 consecutive points for his team during one stretch.

• Bryce Alford scored 18 points to pace No. 14 UCLA to an 82-71 victory over Nebraska on Friday night in the Wooden Legacy semifinals at Cal State Fullerton. UCLA (6-0) will play Texas A&M in Sunday’s championship game at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

• In other games involving a Pac-12 team, Fresno State beat Oregon State 63-58 to extend the Beavers’ losing streak to four and Utah defeated UC Riverside 85-67.

Other games

• Malik Monk scored a career-high 26 points to help No. 1 Kentucky (6-0) rout visiting Tennessee-Martin 111-76.

• Frank Mason III had 21 points as No. 5 Kansas overwhelmed visiting North Carolina-Asheville 95-57.

• No. 7 Virginia (5-0), which began the day leading the nation in scoring defense (38.8 points per game), held Iowa to 31 percent shooting in a 74-41 victory in the Emerald Coast Classic semifinals in Niceville, Fla.

• King McClure scored all 15 of his points in the second half and No. 20 Baylor rallied from 22 points down to beat 10th-ranked Louisville 66-63 in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

In the second half, the Bears (6-0) shot 65 percent, compared to 33 percent for Louisville (5-1).