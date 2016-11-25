Josh Perkins scored 18 points as the 11th-ranked Gonzaga men beat Florida 77-72 in a semifinal game at the AdvoCare Invitational. The Zags will play No. 21 Iowa State for the tournament title Sunday.

The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Josh Perkins scored 18 points and Silas Melson scored 10 of his 12 during a second-half rally as the 11th-ranked Gonzaga men beat Florida 77-72 on Friday night in a semifinal game at the AdvoCare Invitational.

After his team fell behind by 11 points in the opening half, Melson made two threes during a 15-2 run that put Gonzaga ahead 68-59 with 5½ minutes left. He connected on two free throws with 22.9 seconds remaining to make the score 76-70.

The Zags (5-0) got 16 points from Johnathan Williams, while Nigel Williams-Goss added 14.

Gonzaga plays 21st-ranked Iowa State (5-0) for the tournament title Sunday.

Devin Robinson led Florida (5-1) with 18 points. Robinson scored 13 points, including Florida’s first nine, as the Gators went up 37-32 at halftime.

Butler beats Arizona

LAS VEGAS – Kelan Martin scored 16 points, while Andrew Chrabascz had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Butler to a 69-65 victory over No. 8 Arizona in the championship game of the Continental Las Vegas Invitational.

Avery Woodson contributed 13 points for the Bulldogs (6-0), who went on an 8-0 run after trailing 63-58.

Chrabascz was voted MVP of the tournament.

Lauri Markkanen and Kobi Simmons led Arizona (5-1) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Wildcats, who fell behind by as many as nine points with 14 minutes to play, used a 17-2 run to seemingly take control of the game.

USC stays perfect

LOS ANGELES – Bennie Boatwright scored a season-high 17 points and De’Anthony Melton added 15 to lead USC to a 78-73 victory over Southern Methodist.

Boatwright made 4 of 7 three-pointers and Jonah Mathews scored 14 points for the Trojans (5-0).

Melton scored nine points during a 19-4 flurry — capped by Melton’s three — that gave USC a 51-41 lead with 10:56 to play.

• Dorian Pickens made a tiebreaking three-pointer with three seconds to play and Stanford (5-1) beat Indiana State 65-62 in the consolation round of the AdvoCare Invitational on Friday.

• Charlie Moore had 18 points and host California (3-1) beat Wyoming 71-61 after squandering much of a 22-point second-half lead. Moore, who scored a Cal freshman-record 38 points in his second college game, reeled off 12 consecutive points for his team during one stretch.

• Bryce Alford scored 18 points to pace No. 14 UCLA to an 82-71 victory over Nebraska on Friday night in the Wooden Legacy semifinals at Cal State Fullerton. UCLA (6-0) will play Texas A&M in Sunday’s championship game at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

• In other games involving a Pac-12 team, Fresno State beat Oregon State 63-58 to extend the Beavers’ losing streak to four and Utah defeated UC Riverside 85-67.

Other games

Malik Monk scored a career-high 26 points to help No. 1 Kentucky (6-0) rout visiting Tennessee-Martin 111-76.

Frank Mason III had 21 points as No. 5 Kansas overwhelmed visiting North Carolina-Asheville 95-57.

• No. 7 Virginia (5-0), which began the day leading the nation in scoring defense (38.8 points per game), held Iowa to 31 percent shooting in a 74-41 victory in the Emerald Coast Classic semifinals in Niceville, Fla.

King McClure scored all 15 of his points in the second half and No. 20 Baylor rallied from 22 points down to beat 10th-ranked Louisville 66-63 in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

In the second half, the Bears (6-0) shot 65 percent, compared to 33 percent for Louisville (5-1).

The Associated Press