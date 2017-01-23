ALREADY POSTED

Washington’s Chantel Osahor received the Pac-12 player of the week award a day after setting a conference record with 30 rebounds in Sunday’s 87-44 rout over Washington State at Beasley Coliseum.

The blowout victory – UW’s fifth straight win – helped push the Huskies up one spot to No. 7 in the Associated Press top 25 poll. Also, the Huskies would be the No. 6 overall seed right now as the NCAA unveiled its top 16 teams.

Osahor, who became the 11th player in NCAA history to collect at least 30 rebounds, broke the record of 27 set by Oregon’s Jillian Alleyne in 2012.

After her record-breaking outing, the senior forward raised her nation-leading rebound average to 14.7. In the game, she moved into second place on UW’s all-time rebounds list with 1,027.

Notes

• Washington freshman Markelle Fultz has been named to the midseason watch lists for both the Oscar Robertson Trophy, which recognizes the National Player of the Year, and the Wayman Tisdale Award, given to the Freshman of the Year. Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss also is on the watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy.

Fultz leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 23.4 points per game, which also is the best by a freshman in the NCAA and ranks fourth overall.

• Seattle Reign FC announced the club has acquired Canadian International midfielder Diana Matheson from the Washington Spirit. In exchange, Reign FC has sent the rights to midfielder Arielle Ship, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 NWSL college draft, and their natural third-round pick in the 2018 NWSL college draft to the Spirit.

Matheson has spent the past four NWSL seasons with the Washington Spirit, joining the team in 2013 as a Federation Player.

Matheson played 67 games for the Spirit over the past four seasons. She is the Spirit’s all-time leader in both goals (23) and assists (12).

• The Washington men are third at 21-over at the Arizona Intercollegiate at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson. The second round was postponed because of darkness and will resume Tuesday. Carl Yuan is tied for 11th at 5 over 130. Washington State is in 12th place at 38 over. Aaron Whalen is tied for 16th after shooting 6-over 131.

• Baseball America is the latest publication to release their preseason college baseball poll and Washington is ranked 12th.

• Eastern Washington men’s basketball senior Jacob Wiley was awarded the National Mid-Major Player of the Week honor, as well as Big Sky Conference player of the week, from College Sports Madness. He was also chosen by the league office as Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for the second week in a row after scoring 51 more points in EWU’s home sweep last week.