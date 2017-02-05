As state Fish and Wildlife keeps close tabs for marine toxins in razor clams along the Washington coast – especially the extended closure at Long Beach – it appears for the most part unaffected especially along the northern beaches of Copalis and Mocrocks.

But, a much dire situation is taking place just across the Columbia River on the Oregon coastline, which has faced an longer closure period due to very elevated levels of domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. The state Department of Health will close a beach once the levels exceed 20 parts per million (ppm).

As of Jan. 20 the latest test samples from Oregon showed places like Clatsop Beaches, Sunset Beach was at 53.0 ppm; Newport Beaches, South Beach was 120.0 ppm; and Coos and North Jetty and Spit was at 180.0 ppm.

Samples taken on Dec. 30 weren’t much different with Clatsop Beaches, Sunset Beach at 43.0 ppm; and Coos and North Jetty and Spit was 94.0 ppm. A recent announcement by Oregon Fish and Wildlife also put their Dungeness crab fisheries on hold due to the extremely high marine toxin levels.

Just a little more than four miles across Columbia mouth on the Washington side, places like Long Beach haven’t reopened since last spring for razor clam digging due to high levels of domoic acid.

Testing done collected on Jan. 24 showed at Long Beach Area E on northern section it was 26 ppm;Area OY on middle section it was 16 ppm; Area XA on middle section it was 21 ppm; Area A on southern section it was 34 ppm.

Places like Twin Harbors located south of Westport had also been closed since Nov. 27, and was only recently given the “green light” to reopen on the next series of digs.

Marine toxin levels at Twin Harbors Area XH on northern section was 11 ppm; Twin Harbors Area CL on middle section was 13 ppm; and Twin Harbors Area G on southern section was 12 ppm. Copalis and Mocrocks showed levels at 7 ppm.

The next round of coastal razor clam digs during evening low tides are Tuesday to Thursday (Feb. 7-9) at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 10-12 at Mocrocks only; and Tuesday (Feb. 7) to Feb. 12 at Twin Harbors only. Other tentative digging dates are Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks.

During the most recent digs Jan. 27-31, more than 11,000 diggers turned out at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches, and found very good success under ideal weather conditions.

When the weather cooperates diggers have ranged anywhere from 10.5 to 12.3 clams per digger (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit) at Copalis and Mocrocks.

Ayres noted there has been some confusion on whether a beach is open or closed. Signs are clearly posted at every beach approach, and a big red sign means it is closed.

Copalis includes Ocean Shores, Oyhut, Ocean City and Copalis areas. Mocrocks includes Iron Springs, Roosevelt Beach, Seabrook, Pacific Beach and Moclips.

Maps of the beaches can be found at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.