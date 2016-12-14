IRVING, Texas (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell isn’t saying whether he’s optimistic that San Diego and Oakland can keep their teams, while Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay considers both franchises all but gone.

Dean Spanos of the Chargers and the Raiders’ Mark Davis weren’t talking at the NFL owners meeting Wednesday in the Dallas area. And no new specifics were revealed by Goodell a day after city and county officials in Oakland agreed to open negotiations with an investment group on a $1.3 billion plan for a new stadium.

Goodell said the league has “not made great progress in Oakland and San Diego,” while Irsay said there’s “no reason for optimism in either market.”

The Chargers face a Jan. 15 deadline to decide whether to join the Rams in Los Angeles. The Raiders have a stadium offer in Las Vegas and would have to apply for relocation.

___

___

