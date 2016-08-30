Hundreds turned out Monday in Bremerton to celebrate the Olympic accomplishments of a hometown star, Nathan Adrian.

Adrian, who brought home four medals in swimming from the recent Games in Rio de Janeiro, lives in the Bay Area now but was visiting his parents in Bremerton.

Adrian was driven through town in a convertible to Bremerton High School (he’s a 2006 graduate), where he answered questions and posed for photographs. Adrian has said he plans to continue competing and hopes to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.