Poland discus thrower auctions silver medal to help 3-year-old boy with cancer.

Sideline Chatter

Medal of silver, heart of gold.

Poland discus thrower Piotr Malachowski, the runner-up at the Rio Olympics, auctioned off his silver medal to cover two-thirds of the $126,000 surgical cost for a 3-year-old boy with eye cancer.

“My silver medal today is worth a lot more than a week ago,” Malachowski wrote on Facebook. “It is worth the life and health of a small Olek. It is our great shared success.”

Extra innings

Bruce Springsteen just played possibly his longest U.S. gig at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. — nearly four hours.

In other words, they scheduled a concert, and a Yankees-Red Sox game broke out.

Rename game

The White Sox’s US Cellular Field will soon be known as Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bills coach Rex Ryan, not to be upstaged, immediately changed the name of his team’s venue to Guaranteed Super Bowl Stadium.

In it to win it

Sure sign you might be taking this NFL stuff a bit too seriously: You’re closing in on your Preseason Fantasy Football League championship.

Ring in the new

NBA center Dwight Howard told TMZ he’d like to be a WWE rassler someday.

Who needs a sleeper hold? He can just KO his opponents with errant foul shots.

Talko time

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on Hope Solo’s six-month suspension during a lull in the U.S. team’s schedule: “This is the international soccer version of Urban Meyer suspending his best player from the season opener against Al’s Barber College.”

• Blogger TC Chong, on Nike announcing that it’s getting out of the golf-club business; “Elin Nordegren has ordered some extra 9-irons before they cease production.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on NBC moving on from the Olympics to the first presidential debate Sept. 26: “Wonder if the network will show it before the election?”

• NBC’s Seth Meyers, on rumblings that Ryan Lochte might join the cast of “Dancing with the Stars”: “Wow, I knew he was in legal trouble, but I didn’t know we were already at the sentencing phase.”

He digs golf

Champions Tour golfer Doug Garwood’s actor-father Kelton portrayed the Dodge City undertaker in several episodes of 1960s TV staple “Gunsmoke.”

So Doug’s favorite rounds, you have to figure, finish in 6-under.