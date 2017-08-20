Celski wrapped up the weekend by winning the second 1,000-meter final in 1 minute, 26.905 seconds and finishing No. 2 in the first final in 1:25.499. He won four of six finals at the qualifier.

KEARNS, Utah — Three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski from Federal Way and Maame Biney were the men’s and women’s America’s Cup overall winners at the conclusion of the three-day U.S Speedskating Short Track World Cup Qualifier on Sunday.

Celski wrapped up the weekend by winning the second 1,000-meter final in 1 minute, 26.905 seconds and finishing No. 2 in the first final in 1:25.499. He won four of six finals at the qualifier.

“I’m glad we can now hone in on our training and really perfect our skating technique going into the World Cups,” Celski said. “It’s been a short summer, so hopefully we can revisit some technical training from early summer.”

Biney didn’t reach the first 1,000 final Sunday, but won the second in 1:35.208. The Junior World Championship bronze medalist won three of six finals over the weekend.

John-Henry Krueger placed second overall and finished No. 2 in the last men’s 1,000 final with a time of 1:27.031.

Ryan Pivirotto won the first Sunday’ final in 1:25.406 and finished third overall.