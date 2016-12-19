Menu
Russia accused of doping cover-up in national soccer teams

MOSCOW (AP) — Players from Russia's under-21 national soccer team had suspicious drug-test samples covered up, emails released by a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation show. The emails, released this month as part of WADA investigator Richard McLaren's report on Russian doping, state that there were five suspicious samples in the Russian men's under-17 and under-21...

