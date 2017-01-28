Menu
Former Franklin, NBA star Jason Terry part of inaugural Hall of Fame class for Seattle Public Schools

Houston Rockets’ Jason Terry celebrates a three-point score against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball Western Conference semifinals Tuesday, May 12, 2015, in Houston.

In total, 23 athletes will be inducted and celebrated Feb. 16 with a banquet at the Washington Athletic Club.  VIEW

