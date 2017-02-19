Heading into Sunday, the final day of the three-day, Olympic Peninsula Salmon Derby’s Winter Blackmouth Classic a total of 753 anglers have produced a catch of 176 fish.

The derby – held for more than 40 years and part of the Northwest Salmon Derby Series – covers more than 500 square miles of salmon fishing ground with a $10,000 prize for the largest fish.

Through day two Tony Beam of Hansville holds onto first place with 15.25 pound hatchery chinook on Friday; second is Derek Madison of Port Angeles with a 14.85 fish caught on Friday; third is Mike Halberg of Port Angeles with a 14.48 fish caught on Saturday; fourth is Jurgen Lightle of Arlington with a 13.70 fish on Friday; and fifth is Geoffrey Smyth of Gig Harbor with a 12.20 fish caught on Saturday.

The average weight of the fish caught is 7.99 pounds and total weight is 1,407 pounds. The derby ends on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Last year, 760 derby tickets were sold with 63 winter hatchery chinook weighing over six pounds, and the average weight was 9.35 pounds. The first place winner was Danny Davis of Anacortes who caught a 20.70-pound hatchery chinook on day one.

In 2015, a record catch of 292 hatchery chinook were weighed-in that were six pounds or larger, and in 2014 the catch was 171 fish and in 2013 it was 249 fish.

Anglers should note the daily catch limit in Marine Catch Area 6 (eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca) has been reduced from two to one hatchery chinook salmon.

The derby is part of the Northwest Marine Trade Association’s Northwest Salmon Derby Series. Details: http://gardinersalmonderby.org/ or http://northwestsalmonderbyseries.com.

Next up is the Bill Hayes Hot Plug’s Blackmouth Derby on Saturday (Feb. 25) on Camano Island. This is an all weather derby, and everyone in the boat must be entered to be eligible for prizes. Cost is $50 per person. For any additional information call Ed Keller at 425-308-9437 or email edkeller@gmail.com.

That will be followed by the Everett Blackmouth Derby on March 18 hosted by the Everett Chapter of Puget Sound Anglers. Details: www.everettblackmouthderby.com/.