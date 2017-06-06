OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi has contested the NCAA’s charges of lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by head coach Hugh Freeze.

The Ole Miss football program released its response Tuesday to a second NCAA Notice of Allegations in less than two years. The first NOA alleged 13 violations while the second added eight more, bringing the total to 21. Fifteen of them are classified by the NCAA as Level I, which the governing body deems most serious.

Some of the charges date back to the tenure of previous coach Houston Nutt, who was fired in 2011, but most of the case involves conduct that happened under Freeze. The sprawling case involves alleged academic, booster, and recruiting misconduct.

Ole Miss has already self-imposed several penalties.

