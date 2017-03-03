INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook believes Joe Mixon should be at this week’s NFL’s scouting combine.
Mixon was absent during Friday’s running back workouts because a league policy bars players convicted of violent crimes from attending. Mixon and Westbrook were college teammates.
Westbrook also has had run-ins with the law, acknowledging he’s spent time in jail but was never convicted.
Mixon was placed on probation, ordered to complete community service and suspended for the 2014 Oklahoma football season after punching a woman in the face. The video surfaced late last year.
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- No soda tax for diet drinkers? Seattle’s plan excludes drinks favored by rich and white | FYI Guy
Westbrook said he felt Mixon had “paid his debt to society.”
Earlier this week, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said “I don’t think it’s real fair” Mixon couldn’t attend.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.