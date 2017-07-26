Novak Djokovic is going to miss the rest of this season because of an injured right elbow.

That means Djokovic will pull out of the U.S. Open and end his streak of participating in 51 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments.

The two-time U.S. Open champion announced his decision Wednesday, saying “this is the decision that had to be made at this moment.”

Until now, Djokovic has never missed a major tournament since he entered his first, the 2005 Australian Open. That is the third-longest active run among men and seventh-longest in history.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis