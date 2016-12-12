SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer is giving up his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Kizer put together a solid junior season for a disappointing Fighting Irish team that went 4-8 in 2016. He threw for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns, and rushed for 472 yards and eight touchdowns. He ranks among the most prolific players in Notre Dame history despite playing extensively in only 24 games over the past two seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Kizer could end up being the first quarterback selected in the draft in April.
