NEW YORK (AP) — Notre Dame and Baylor held onto the top two spots in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll on Monday, the first of the regular season.

There wasn’t much change with the Top 25 going 28-1 this past weekend as the season got underway. The loss came when then-No. 19 Kentucky beat 14th-ranked Miami. The Wildcats moved up to 15 while the Hurricanes fell to 22.

The top-ranked Irish and No. 2 Baylor both cruised to easy victories, winning by 60 and 75 points.

The Lady Bears’ have a tough week ahead as they host No. 9 UCLA on Monday night before visiting third-ranked UConn on Thursday. The Huskies, who have won 75 consecutive games, open their season at No. 12 Florida State on Monday night.

Those are two of four contests between top 12 teams on Monday. Fourth-ranked South Carolina visits No. 7 Ohio State and eighth-ranked Texas travels to No. 11 Stanford.