The Everett No-Coho Blackmouth Salmon Derby, hosted by the Everett Salmon Association, is this Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 5-6) at the Everett 10th Street boat ramp.

Cost is $30 per angler and kids under age 12 are free. Weigh-in is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Everett Bayside Marine.

Tickets will be sold until closing hours on Friday at each of these locations: John’s Sporting Goods, Everett Bayside Marine, Harbor Marine and Performance Marine in Everett; Holiday Sport’s in Burlington; Gregs Customs Rod’s in Lake Stevens; Ted’s Sport Center and Ed’s Surplus in Lynnwood; Outdoor Emporium in Seattle; and Three Rivers Marine and Tackle in Woodinville.

Tickets will also be sold on Saturday from 6-8 a.m. only at Harbor Marine located at 1032 West Marine View Drive in Everett.

The derby is hosted by the Everett Salmon Association, and is part of the Northwest Salmon Derby Series.

Fishing is allowed in northern Puget Sound (Catch Area 9) and the east side of Whidbey Island (Catch Areas 8-1 and 8-2) only.

First place is $4,000; second is $2,000; and third is $1,000. In the youth division the award for largest blackmouth is $300; second is $200; and third is $100.

There will be a chinook fishing seminar 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at Bayside Marine, 1111 Craftsman Way, which is hosted by John Martinis. The event is free to the public. For details on the derby, go to http://everettcohoderby.com/temp/index.php.

Blackmouth fishing on the Tuesday opener was good in northern Puget Sound at Possession Bar, Point No Point, Kingston, Jefferson Head ad Double Bluff off Whidbey Island. Fair catches were also reported in Saratoga Passage down to Camano Head.

The Northwest Salmon Derby Series, which began with seven events in 2004, now draws between 7,000 and 8,000 people annually. This is event is part of 13 derbies held in 2016.

Other derbies remaining are the Resurrection Salmon Derby in Anacortes on Dec. 2-3, and the Friday Harbor Salmon Classic on Dec. 1-3. Details: www.northwestsalmonderbyseries.com.