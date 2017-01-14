EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — The Northwestern women’s basketball team honored Jordan Hankins by wearing her name and number during warmups and then, in a gym filled with the school’s athletes, won in its first game since her death.

The Wildcats beat Indiana 80-67 Saturday less than a week after the sophomore guard committed suicide.

The body of the 19-year-old from Indianapolis was found in her dorm room on Monday. Because of the tragedy, Northwestern’s game at Minnesota on Wednesday was postponed.

A block of roughly 300 of Northwestern’s 472 total athletes — including the men’s basketball team in their jerseys — clustered in the west end of the 8,117-seat Welsh-Ryan and stood for much of the game.

After the victory, the team huddled at center court with players wrapping their arms over each other’s shoulders while the band played the alma mater. The crowd followed with a restrained cheer.

Before the game, a moment of silence for Hankins was observed after a photo montage of her was presented on the scoreboard and the arena announcer somberly told the crowd of a “loss in Northwestern’s family.”

Wildcats sophomore guard Amber Jamison wore Hankins’ No. 5 jersey and made her first start in 18 games. She finished with 13 points.

While the Wildcats seemed to bring their usual game faces and focus to the floor and bench against the Hoosiers, they got a boisterous boost of solidarity from fellow Northwestern student-athletes in the school’s 18 other sports programs. Most in the group wore white and purple shirts, and stomped, clapped and cheered when Northwestern made a shot or grabbed a rebound.

The lower bowl of 8,117 seat Welsh-Ryan arena, where crowds for women’s games usually have been just under 1,000 this season, was nearly full. The crowd spilled into the upper half of the south section, while the upper north section was curtained off as usual for women’s basketball.

The 5-foot-8 Hankins played in 11 games, all off the bench, and averaged 3.6 points. Her name, photo and stats remained on the team’s pregame information materials.

According to a Northwestern athletic department spokesman, services for Hankins will take place Thursday, Jan. 19 in Indianapolis at the Eastern Star Church at 11 a.m.