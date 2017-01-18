The Northwest Ice Fishing Festival Derby was held this past Saturday (Jan. 14) at Sidley Lake in Molson, and 106 anglers caught 18 fish totaling 36.3 pounds.

The derby is sponsored by the Oroville Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the Molson Grange saw a good turnout with excellent ice fishing conditions.

Pete Valentine of Oroville won the grand prize of $1,000 ($500 gift certificate and $500 cash) with the most fish weight that included a five pound, eight ounce rainbow trout to go along with a brook trout of 9.9 ounces.

Sidley Lake located seven miles northeast of Oroville on Molson Lake Road sits at 3,683 feet elevation, and has been a very popular winter trout fishery.

At last year’s event, 32 fish (19 in 2015) were weighed-in totaling 39.5 pounds (3 pounds in 2015) by 63 anglers.

Reports indicate fishing was fair for trout, 10 to 17 inches. The lake has a two-fish daily limit.

The extremely cold weather this winter in eastern Washington has made for decent ice fishing in other eastside areas like Fish Lake near Leavenworth; Bonaparte Lake near Tonasket; Patterson Lake near Winthrop; and Roses Lake near Lake Chelan.