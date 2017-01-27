While invasive species such as walleye being illegally introduced into Lake Washington have garnered much of the attention, another non-native fish is now making waves in Seattle’s largest urban watershed.

The Mercer Island Police and Emergency Management team’s Facebook page posted a picture on Jan. 24 of a northern pike. These fish are also known predators that could have the potential to impact young juvenile salmon, trout and other native fish species in the lake.

The fish was caught by a Muckleshoot tribal member who was working with state Fish and Wildlife in a sampling project on Lake Washington.

“I was working and saw the fish, it was a good sized northern pike,” a Mercer Island Police Enforcement spokesman said in an interview on Friday. “They didn’t catch any walleye this time, but weren’t test fishing in the same area where the other one was caught (last year, which was in the Beaux Arts-Enatai area). The northern pike was fat, and it wasn’t just recently thrown into the lake.”

The fish was caught during test fishing down at the south end of the lake near the mouth of the Cedar River and southern tip of Mercer Island.