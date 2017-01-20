Here is the state Fish and Wildlife creel data taken for the 2016-2017 northern Olympic coastal winter steelhead fishing season (release all wild steelhead and wild rainbow trout, and only one barbless hook with up to three points may be used):

BOGACHIEL AND QUILLAYUTE RIVERS

Nine bank anglers and two boat anglers Dec.1-3 kept 11 hatchery steelhead for 53.0 hours fished; 32 bank anglers and 16 boat anglers Dec.5-8 kept 38 hatchery steelhead, and released one hatchery steelhead, one wild coho and one wild jack steelhead for 213.0 hours fished; eight bank anglers and 15 boat anglers Dec. 9-11 kept 12 hatchery steelhead, and released one wild steelhead, one wild jack steelhead and one wild coho for 129.0 hours fished; 21 bank anglers and 32 boat anglers Dec. 12-15 kept 32 hatchery steelhead, and released two wild steelhead and one wild coho for 225.5 hours fished; 31 bank anglers and 70 boat anglers Dec. 16-18 kept 43 hatchery steelhead, and released four hatchery steelhead, two wild steelhead, three hatchery jack steelhead and one wild jack steelhead for 577.0 hours fished; 13 bank anglers and 25 boat anglers Dec. 19-22 caught 11 hatchery steelhead, and released two wild steelheand two hatchery jack steelhead for 193.0 hours fished; six bank anglers and 13 boat anglers Dec. 23 (one day check only during Dec. 23-25 period) caught eight hatchery steelhead, and released two wild steelhead and three hatchery jack steelhead for 207.0 hours fished; six bank anglers and 19 boat anglers Dec. 26-29 caught five hatchery steelhead and nine hatchery jack steelhead for 109.5 hours fished; 31 bank anglers and 35 boat anglers Dec. 30-31 caught nine hatchery steelhead and four hatchery jack steelhead, and released one wild steelhead for 245.0 hours fished; four bank anglers and 11 boat anglers Jan. 2-5 caught five hatchery steelhead and four hatchery jack steelhead for 83.5 hours fished; 14 bank anglers and 18 boat anglers Jan. 2-5 caught four hatchery steelhead and 13 hatchery jack steelhead, and released two wild steelhead for 153.0 hours fished; five bank anglers Jan. 9-12 caught released one hatchery steelhead, one hatchery jack steelhead, one rainbow trout and one cutthroat trout for 14.0 hours fished.

Season total – 436 anglers kept 178 hatchery steelhead, and released six hatchery steelhead and 13 wild steelhead for 2,202.5 hours fished.

CALAWAH RIVER

Six bank anglers and three boat anglers Dec.1-3 kept three hatchery steelhead, and released one hatchery jack steelhead and one wild coho for 45.5 hours fished; 25 bank anglers and two boat anglers Dec.5-8 kept 31 hatchery steelhead, and released three hatchery steelhead for 93.5 hours fished; 29 bank anglers Dec. 9-11 kept 16 hatchery steelhead, and released one hatchery steelhead and one wild jack steelhead for 112.5 hours fished; 17 bank anglers and four boat anglers Dec. 12-15 kept 20 hatchery steelhead, and released two hatchery steelhead for 90.0 hours fished; 13 bank anglers Dec. 16-18 kept 10 hatchery steelhead for 55.0 hours fished; 12 bank anglers and two boat anglers Dec. 19-22 caught seven hatchery steelhead for 60.0 hours fished; six bank anglers Dec. 23 (one day check only during Dec. 23-25 period) caught four hatchery steelhead for 26.0 hours fished; 23 bank anglers and 10 boat anglers Dec. 26-29 caught eight hatchery steelhead and seven hatchery jack steelhead, and released one wild steelhead for 147.0 hours fished; 24 bank anglers and five boat anglers Dec. 30-31 caught seven hatchery steelhead and three hatchery jack steelhead, and released one wild steelhead, two hatchery jack steelhead and one wild jack steelhead for 124.0 hours fished; one bank anglers Jan. 2-5 caught no fish for 1.0 hours fished; three bank anglers Jan. 6-8 caught no fish for 5.0 hours fished; one bank angler Jan. 9-12 caught no fish for 2.0 hours fished.

Season total – 186 anglers kept 106 hatchery steelhead, and released six hatchery steelhead and three wild steelhead for 761.5 hours fished.

SOL DUC RIVER

No anglers interviewed Dec. 1-3 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 5-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 9-11 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 12-15 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 16-18 for 0.0 hours fished; four boat anglers Dc. 19-22 caught no fish for 27.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 23-25 for 0.0 hours fished; two boat anglers Dec. 26-29 released one wild steelhead for 16.0 hours fished; 11 boat anglers Dec. 30-31 caught one hatchery steelhead and released two wild steelhead for 77.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 2-5 for 0.0 hours fished; two boat anglers Jan. 6-8 released one wild steelhead for 18.0 hours fished; five boat anglers Jan. 9-12 released four wild steelhead for 37.0 hours fished (note of caution: large tree across bridge piling by Leyendecker’s).

Season total – 24 anglers caught one hatchery steelhead and released eight wild steelhead for 175.0 hours fished.

LOWER HOH RIVER FROM OXBOW CAMPGROUND TO BARLOW’S

No creel survey taken Dec. 1-3 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 5-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 9-11 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 12-15 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 16-18 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 19-22 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 26-29 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 30-31 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 2-5 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 6-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 9-12 for 0.0 hours fished.

Season total – No creel surveys taken for 0.0 hours fished.

LOWER HOH RIVER FROM OXBOW CAMPGROUND TO OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK BOUNDARY

No creel survey taken Dec. 1-3 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 5-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 9-11 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 12-15 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 16-18 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 19-22 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 23-25 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 26-29 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 30-31 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 2-5 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 6-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 9-12 for 0.0 hours fished.

Season total – No creel surveys taken for 0.0 hours fished.