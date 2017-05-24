Those who pursue halibut will get two more chances on the northern coast at Neah Bay and La Push, and Strait of Juan de Fuca and open areas of Puget Sound this Thursday and June 1.

“The catch (65,763 pounds through May 21 with 49,836 pounds left in quota) on the northern coast is going really slow,” said Heather Reed, the state Fish and Wildlife policy coordinator. “Puget Sound has caught 40,964 and that leaves 23,998 pounds remaining.”

Westport won’t reopen as they have achieved their catch quota, and the Columbia River off Ilwaco is going to close on May 25.