The northern Puget Sound salmon fishery (commonly referred to as Marine Catch Area 9) will not reopen as planned on Jan. 16.

State Fish and Wildlife indicates if the sport fishery – which targets hatchery chinook – that covers an area from Port Townsend south to the Edmonds-Apple Tree Cove boundary line could result in an early closure due to achieving the threshold of total chinook encounters prior to the April 15 closure date.

Delaying the sport fishing opener to sometime in mid-February or early March will allow state fisheries officials time to determine a specific date and provide fishing time in early spring.

The Edmonds Public Fishing Pier will remain open to salmon fishing, and specific rules can be found in the regulation pamphlet.