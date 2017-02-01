State Fish and Wildlife has decided to hold off on setting any time of the water for dip-netters along the Cowlitz River until they can get a better grasp of what to expect for this year’s smelt return.

Last year, smelt dip-netters had a brief six-hour one-day fishery in early February along the Cowlitz River shoreline in southwest Washington. During that time frame 16,700 dip-netters caught 141,050 pounds of smelt. The 2016 return was apparently a good run – 5.1-million pounds based on spawning stock biomass – but less than 2015.

To see how this year’s run will pan out, both Washington and Oregon fishery managers approved eight commercial fishing periods this month. If the daily catch reaches 150 pounds, then both agencies could implement a brief sport fishery.

The smelt return used to be a highly popular recreational fishery from the 1980s to the early 2000s before they started to steadily decline to the point where they were added to the Endangered Species Act listing in the spring of 2010.

Since then fisheries have either been closed or extremely limited just like last year’s brief six-hour fishing period on Feb. 6 along the banks of the Cowlitz River in southwest Washington.

There were also fishing seasons– five days total in 2014 and two days in 2015 – along with smelt dip-netting opportunities in the Sandy River on the Oregon side of the Columbia River.

The report stated smelt abundance has increased steadily from 2011 to 2014, reaching a peak of 16.6 million pounds, and has since declined the past two years.

The 2017 return is expected to be modest in size, similar to or slightly smaller in magnitude than the 2011 and 2012 returns, according to state Fish and Wildlife officials.

Ocean environmental conditions were favorable for marine survival during 2012-2013, but have deteriorated the past three years.

Both commercial and recreational fisheries were closed to all harvest in 2011-2013.

Very conservative fisheries were reinstated in 2014 to collect biological and catch per effort data. The 2014, 2015 and 2016 commercial fisheries each consisted of eight fishing periods over four weeks in the mainstem Columbia River.

In other news along the Columbia River, the “Bonneville Pool” sport sturgeon fishery from Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam has been open, but anglers took just 16 of the 325-fish catch guideline last month.

After one month in the fishery, catch levels in Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day pools ranged from 5 to 14 percent of allowable catch levels.

State Fish and Wildlife will continue to watch catches and revaluate the situation from the middle of this month through early March.

On Feb. 23, both Washington and Oregon will set the spring chinook fishing seasons along the Columbia River.

Fishing is open in a section of the Lower Columbia right now, and while a few anglers have gone out to prospect no official catch of the highly sought after spring chinook has been reported yet.