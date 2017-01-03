Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

December 30, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 17 44 24 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 17 38 7 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 5 13 8 0 0 0 0
Coupeville Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 7 14 8 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 31 65 3 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 6 12 3 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 11 21 1 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 3 9 3 0 0 0 0
Salsbury County Park Ramp 1 2 3 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 6 13 2 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 15 44 18 0 0 0 0

December 29, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 6 11 9 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

December 28, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 2 4 4 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 11 21 4 0 0 0 0
Griffin Bay Ramp, San Juan Is 1 2 2 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Solo Point (Tatsolo Pt-Ft Lewis) Rm 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 • Starry flounder (2)

December 27, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 1 4 4 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 2 0 0 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.