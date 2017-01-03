No chill on hatchery chinook fishing in San Juan Islands and Port Angeles areas
View
By
Seattle Times staff reporter
December 30, 2016
December 29, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|6
|11
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
December 28, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|11
|21
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Griffin Bay Ramp, San Juan Is
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Solo Point (Tatsolo Pt-Ft Lewis) Rm
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Starry flounder (2)
|
December 27, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
Seahawks Fan Fix
Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.