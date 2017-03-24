Danielle O’Toole threw her first career no-hitter in the 3-0 win.
Danielle O’Toole threw her first career no-hitter as No. 5 Arizona opened a Pac-12 softball series against visiting No. 6 Washington on Friday with a 3-0 win.
O’Toole (15-1) struck out eight and walked one. She is the Pac-12 leader in opponents’ batting average, yielding just a .165 average. It was the first seven-inning no-hitter for the Wildcats since Taryne Mowatt no-hit UW in 2008.
It was the 15th consecutive win by the No. 5 Wildcats (30-1, 4-0 Pac-12). It was the first conference loss for the Huskies (26-4, 3-1) and snapped a 12-game winning streak.
Taran Alvelo gave up three runs on eight hits in six innings for the Huskies. She struck out four and walked three.
The three-game series continues on Saturday.
UW baseball falls in Oregon
Washington’s baseball team lost the opener of a Pac-12 series at Oregon, 4-3.
The Ducks (15-5, 3-1 Pac-12) scored the winning run in the sixth inning as Gabe Matthews hit a ground-rule double that scored two. He was 2 for 4 with three RBI.
The Huskies (13-9, 3-1) had taken a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning on Willie MacIver’s RBI triple. He scored on a sac fly by Nick Kahle. MJ Hubbs was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
More Softball
• Seattle U split its games at the Gaucho Classic in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Redhawks opened the day with a 3-2 win vs. San Diego. They lost 6-5 to host Santa Barbara. Kaylee Ree’s RBI ground out and Madison Cathcart’s double broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh in the Redhawks’ (5-14) win.
More Baseball
• Seattle U, the defending WAC champs, opened conference play with a 4-3 loss to Chicago State at Bannerwood Park. Jack Reisinger was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Seattle (7-14) and Aaron Stroosma hit a solo homer.
• Washington State (vs. Cal State Northridge) and Gonzaga (vs. San Francisco) were rained out Friday. They will try to play doubleheaders on Saturday.
Basketball
• Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the second team of the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-America team. The former Husky, who was the WCC player of the year, averaged 16.5 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Soccer
• The Sounders 2 signed a pair of players before Sunday’s season opener vs. Sacramento Republic FC at Starfire Stadium at 2 p.m.: Seattle U product David Olsen, who spent two seasons with the Sounders FC Academy, and Francisco Narbon, who played for USL side FC Cincinnati last season.
Track and field
• Seattle Pacific’s Scott Cai was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference freshman of the year and Karl Lerum was named the women’s co-coach of the year.
Cai, who is from Colfax, won the pentathlon at the GNAC championships last month and the women’s team won the conference title.
Golf
• After the second round of the LSU Classic in Baton Rogue, the Washington women’s golf team is in seventh place with an 18-over-par 599. Sophomore Julianna Alvarez is tied for second at 4-under.
The 56-hole tournament is taking a break Saturday because of expected bad weather and will conclude Sunday.
