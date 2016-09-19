GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio will miss Saturday’s game at No. 14 Tennessee because of a knee injury.

Coach Jim McElwain officially ruled Del Rio out Monday, saying he won’t play against the Volunteers (3-0) and could miss more time. The injury forces the 19th-ranked Gators (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) to turn to former Purdue starter Austin Appleby as they begin a stretch of seven consecutive league games.

Del Rio injured his left knee Saturday on a low hit by North Texas defensive end Josh Wheeler, who was flagged for a personal foul. McElwain, who clearly thought the play was dirty, screamed at the Mean Green sideline and had to be restrained by officials and then his players.

