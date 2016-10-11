In another step toward redefining the amateur status of college athletes, Northwestern has agreed to drop social media restrictions placed on football players after the National Labor Relations Board decided those rules were unlawful.

The ruling affects all 17 private schools such as Stanford, Miami and Notre Dame that compete in the highest level of Division I football. ESPN, using a Freedom of Information Act request to the NLRB, first reported Tuesday the ruling that was handed down in September.

A group of former Northwestern players, led by an advocacy group for college athletes, failed in its attempt to gain the right to unionize the team from the NLRB. The board’s decision did acknowledge the players should be treated as employees, leaving the door open for this decision. The NLRB has jurisdiction over labor relations between private companies and employees. The board has no jurisdiction over public institutions, which are the vast majority of colleges and universities in Division I.

A separate complaint to the NLRB from a California lawyer with no connection to Northwestern was filed in August 2015, challenging the team’s rules prohibiting activities such as tweeting and speaking to the media without athletic department permission. The ruling also struck down the team’s grievance policy, which said players must go to the university, conference or NCAA with complaints.

The school does not have similar policies for the rest of the student body.

“Northwestern considers its students who participate in NCAA Division I sports, including those who receive athletic scholarships, to be students, first and foremost,” Northwestern Vice President for University Relations Al Cubbage said in a statement.

He said the school disputes any notion that Northwestern players are employees, but said the rules were modified.

Robert Boland, an antitrust attorney, said the initial 2014 ruling by an NLRB regional administrator in Chicago that scholarship players at private colleges and universities are employees creates opportunities to push for more benefits and rights for student-athletes — possibly even payments.

“With this one body they are employees statutorily,” said Boland, who is director of the masters of sports administration program at Ohio University. “You could conceivably widen the niche and say if they are employees they would have the right to have contracts. They would have the right to have certain things that we can guarantee under the labor law for employees.”

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said it would not hear the NCAA’s appeal of an antitrust ruling against it in the so-called O’Bannon case. The lower courts ruled that NCAA rules violated antitrust laws, but also shot down a plan to pay college athletes for the use of their names, images and likenesses.

The ruling left the NCAA open to further legal challenges and several are working their way through the courts.

Boland said because the NLRB’s decision affects only private schools its influence in the larger debate over how college athletes should be compensated is limited.

“It is nothing more than a piece to a large puzzle about the redefinition of the model of college athletics moving from some version of amateurism to some version of greater athlete autonomy and it doesn’t say anything about money it just says more autonomy,” Boland said.