TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says he forgot about Election Day, not about voting.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach said after Saturday’s 51-3 win over Mississippi State that he had an absentee ballot. The comment came in response to an unrelated question.

On Wednesday, Saban responded to a question about the presidential election by saying that he “didn’t even know yesterday was Election Day.”

He also added that, “It was so important to me that I didn’t even know it was happening. We’re focused on other things here.”

Saban says he never said he didn’t vote but that his remarks got blown up into a big story.

He says Tuesdays are the busiest day of the week for the coaches.

Saban and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn had filmed ads during the campaign season urging Alabama residents to vote.

