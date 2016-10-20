The New York Giants kicker, who once played for the Seahawks and still lives in the local area, had interned at JLL for each of the past two offseasons.

A local real estate agency says it will not bring back NFL kicker Josh Brown as a broker, a day after widely reported documents showed Brown admitted to acts of domestic violence.

Brown, a former Seahawks kicker who now plays for the New York Giants, interned as a broker at the Bellevue office of JLL during each of the last two offseasons. Brown, who lives in Woodinville, had hoped to parlay the gig into a full-time career as a commercial real estate broker after his playing days had ended.

JLL, a global firm with local offices in Seattle and Bellevue, would say only that Brown won’t be back next off-season, according to a spokesman.

JLL would not say whether that was because of the new documents showing Brown admitting to domestic violence in an incident last year. But it appears to be a sudden decision: As of Thursday, Brown still said in his LinkedIn and Twitter pages that he worked at JLL, and media reports from last off-season said he intended to come back next year.

The Wall Street Journal was among those who profiled his job at JLL, as Brown represented a rare professional athlete working in the off-season and preparing for a second career after sports. He said he used his NFL career to impress prospective clients and had given on-field passes to at least one client.

Brown, 37, was quietly arrested at his Woodinville home on suspicion of domestic violence by the King County Sheriff’s Office in May 2015, though news of the arrest did not surface until this August. That’s when the NFL enacted a one-game suspension of Brown for the incident. He was never charged, and Brown and his wife have since divorced.

But late Wednesday, documents from the investigation surfaced on several news sites showing Brown had written in his journal and in emails that he admitted to physically and emotionally abusing his then-wife, and that his step-son had witnessed it. He wrote that he viewed himself as “God” and his wife as his “slave.”

The NFL announced on Thursday that it will reopen its investigation “and determine next steps,” saying it hadn’t previously been aware of the documents. And the Giants said the team is also looking into the newly-released materials, and that Brown wouldn’t make the trip for their game in London on Sunday.

Brown had said previously that he enjoyed “reinventing himself” in his new career and liked the competitive nature of the real estate business. In a profile earlier this year, Puget Sound Business Journal reported that Brown intended to come back in future off-seasons once he got his license, which he was planning to apply for this year. The Wall Street Journal said JLL, which stands for Jones Lang LaSalle, had offered him an open invitation to work there full-time.

Brown kicked for the Seahawks from 2003 to 2007 and has been with the Giants since 2013.

Brown also had a “marketing relationship” with Seattle-based Tommy Bahama for a charitable project the kicker was involved with, but that ended in 2014, a company spokeswoman said Thursday.

The Giants did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Brown.