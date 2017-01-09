MIAMI (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association have begun a review of the concussion protocol conducted on Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore when he left his team’s playoff game at Pittsburgh after being shaken up.
The review doesn’t mean the NFL has drawn conclusions as to whether the protocol was followed, the league said in a statement Monday.
Moore was hurt when hit as he threw a pass Sunday, and the play drew a roughing the passer penalty on Pittsburgh’s Bud Dupree.
Dolphins medical staff attended to Moore on the field, and he was evaluated on the sideline by an unaffiliated neurological consultant and team physician before returning to the game after missing one play.
