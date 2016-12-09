LONDON (AP) — The NFL will stage four regular-season games in London next year.

The league says the teams and venues for the four games will be announced on Tuesday.

The NFL started playing regular-season games in London in 2007, and has recently played three games per season in the British capital. The league has never before played four games in one season in London.

Most of the games have been played at Wembley Stadium, but one was played at Twickenham this season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell says “we continue to be incredibly excited by the passion and love for the NFL shown by our millions of UK fans.”