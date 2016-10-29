Hey, NFL players: If you want a safe way to celebrate touchdowns and big plays, just hug it out.

Don’t twerk. Don’t pretend to shoot a bow and arrow. Don’t even think about playing basketball with a football. And, never take your helmet off.

“Hugs are always legal,” Dean Blandino, the NFL’s senior vice president for officiating, said in an explanatory video earlier this month.

Not a hugger? No problem. You have options.

“This may seem crazy, but you can always just hand the ball to an official,” Blandino also said in the video sent to news media and teams.

The league’s crackdown on celebrations has resulted in more unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties. There have been 22 taunting penalties through Week 7, up from 13 at this point in 2015 and double the total after seven games in 2014.

“The rule hasn’t changed in terms of what is and what isn’t taunting,” Blandino said, adding referees were advised to make it a point-of-emphasis call. “Fouls go up initially, and then as the players start to regulate their behavior and they understand where the bar is, we start to see the foul numbers go down.”

But many players and fans don’t understand why the league cares so much about celebrations. They’re quick to call it the “No Fun League.”

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith criticized the league last week in a series of tweets after former Giants kicker Josh Brown was placed on Commissioner Roger Goodell’s “exempt” list because police documents revealed Brown admitted to repeatedly abusing his former wife while they were married.

“Celebrating a TD will get you fined but being an abuser can keep the checks coming in,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “Gotta start taking the things that are important serious … and be consistent with the investigation and punishment.”

In his video, Blandino said: “We’re not trying to legislate emotion out of the game. Sportsmanship and player safety are the two top priorities in the game today.”

Notes

• The Jacksonville Jaguars ended up making a coaching change in the wake of an embarrassing loss at Tennessee.

It wasn’t the one many expected.

The Jaguars (2-5) fired offensive coordinator Greg Olson on Saturday, parting ways with him two days after a lackluster effort against the Titans, and one day after coach Gus Bradley insisted no staff changes would be made.

“Greg was a tremendous asset and always put all of his effort in doing everything he can to help in his players’ improvement,” Bradley said in a statement. “He did some great things with our offense over the past two seasons, and for that, we are very appreciative.

“After a thorough evaluation, I came to the conclusion that with the direction that our offense was headed, it was best to make a change moving forward.”

• The Denver Broncos promoted running back Juwan Thompson from their practice squad to take the roster spot of C.J. Anderson, who was placed on injured reserve.

Anderson underwent surgery Thursday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and is hoping to return for the playoffs.

Rookie Devontae Booker will make his first start Sunday when the Broncos (5-2) host the San Diego Chargers (3-4), who beat them 21-13 less than three weeks ago. Kapri Bibbs will back him up.

• The New York Jets have activated right tackle Breno Giacomini, a former Seahawk, from the reserve/physically unable to perform list, making him eligible to play Sunday against Cleveland.