The coastal razor clam digs that concluded this past Monday through March 9 were either very good or downright lousy as was dictated by the weather conditions.

“Overall I can tell you it was on again, off again, and a lot was dependent on the weather,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “On (March 9) at Mocrocks people did fine, and (March 10) was stupendous short-sleeved weather at Copalis.”

By Saturday there was big crowds at Mocrocks with nasty weather, and diggers really struggled although by contrast state fishery observers at Twin Harbors reported just about everyone got their limits (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit).

Then by Sunday it improved again, and people at Copalis scored good batches of razor clams, and Twin Harbors on Monday was also excellent for diggers.

A snap shot of how digging went this past series can be seen below:

Coastwide there was 16,189 digger trips with 207,513 clams taken home, and the season total since digging began on Oct. 16 is 88,801 diggers with 1,094,355 clams. A breakdown is 39,857 diggers at Twin Harbors with 508,579 for average of 12.8 clams per person; 42,068 at Copalis with 528,662 for 12.6; 29,629 at Mocrocks with 324,207 for 10.9; and 637 at Kalaloch with 1,410 for 2.2. Long Beach has been closed all season due to elevated levels of marine toxins.

At Twin Harbors, 392 diggers had 5,884 clams on March 7 for average of 15.0 clams per person; 870 on March 8 had 12,599 for 14.5; 656 on March 9 had 7,765 for 11.8; 2,986 on March 10 had 44,465 for 14.9; 3,148 on March 11 had 42,966 for 13.6; 1,559 on March 12 had 23,390 for 15.0; and 464 on March 13 had 6,957 for 15.0.

At Copalis, 2,565 on March 10 had 36,252 for 14.1; and 1,374 on March had 20,616 for 15.0. At Mocrocks, 571 on March 9 had 7,427 for 13.0; and 2,865 on March 11 had 17,677 for 6.2.

Ayres says test samples of clam will be dug on Thursday (March 16), and final approval for the next series of digs should come to light by Monday. He also said there could be more dates added to Twin Harbors.

“The (Department of Health) wanted to see what happens to the next test samples before we make an announcement of more dates at Twin Harbors,” Ayres said.

For now the planned dates during evening low tides are: March 24 and 26 at Mocrocks; and March 25 at Copalis. Dates then switching to morning low tides are: March 30, and April 14, 16 and 27 at Mocrocks; March 31 and April 30 at Copalis and Kalaloch; April 1 and 29 at Mocrocks and Kalaloch; and April 2, 13, 15 and 28 at Copalis.

“We also made a trip to Kalaloch, and it looks poor so we’re now talking to the National Park and will likely cancel any remaining digs there,” Ayres said. “We aren’t sure what is causing this to happen at Kalaloch, and could be a combination of things. We did see some minor good news at Kalaloch, and that was a few small newly set of (young) clams so that means there has been some additional spawning. It wasn’t a widespread stock assessment and just snap shot of what is there.”