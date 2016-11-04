Another setback for coastal razor clam diggers as Long Beach and Twin Harbors won’t reopen Nov. 12-16 due to marine toxin levels staying above the action level.

Samples of razor clams showed the levels of domoic acid had exceeded the action level of 20 parts per million set by state Department of Health standards.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

While the next digs were called off it looks like digging at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches on Nov. 17-19 could occur as toxin levels have stayed well below the cut off level on those beaches. Digging is also scheduled to be open at Long Beach and Twin Harbors on Nov. 17-19 if testing on all beaches shows level have dropped below the cut off range.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to open at least a few of the beaches on Nov. 17,” Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager said in a news release.

Marine toxin test results should come to light by Nov. 15.

Other proposed digging dates are: Nov. 26-28, Dec. 12-18 and Dec. 29 at Long Beach and Twin Harbors; Nov. 30-Dec. 5 and Dec. 26-28 and Dec. 26-28 at Long Beach; Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 30-31 at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.