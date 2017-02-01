Razor clam enthusiasts will dig this news.

The next round of coastal razor clam digs have been approved to begin Tuesday (Feb. 70) on Copalis and Mocrocks beaches, and also includes Twin Harbors Beach that has been closed since Nov. 27 due to high levels of marine toxins.

“We got good marine toxin numbers for all three beaches including Twin Harbors, which is great news,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “Toxin levels have been dropping over the last several weeks at Twin Harbors and now meet public health standards.”

Next digs during evening low tides are Feb. 7-9 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 10-12 at Mocrocks only; and Feb. 7-12 at Twin Harbors only. Other future dates are Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks.

Twin Harbors had been closed due to elevated levels of domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. Long Beach on the southern coast remains closed due to elevated toxin levels.

During the most recent digs, more than 11,000 diggers turned out last Friday through Tuesday at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches in search of razor clams, and found very good success under ideal weather conditions.

When the weather cooperates diggers have ranged anywhere from 10.5 to 12.3 clams per digger (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit) at Copalis and Mocrocks.

Ayres noted there has been some confusion on whether a beach is open or closed. Signs are clearly posted at every beach approach, and a big red sign means it is closed.

Copalis includes Ocean Shores, Oyhut, Ocean City and Copalis areas. Mocrocks includes Iron Springs, Roosevelt Beach, Seabrook, Pacific Beach and Moclips.

Maps of the beaches can be found at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.